LeBron James, new-look Cleveland Cavaliers work out in California

For the second straight year, LeBron James is hosting workouts with his Cavaliers teammates at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Several Cleveland players posted a group picture in the gym on social media, which obviously looks vastly different than their photo taken last summer.

Work Hard Play Hard!! #TheLand #SwishWeRidingForYouBro #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 22, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT

Great few days of mini camp with the squad!! Made each other better every single sec/min/hour we were on the floor! It's the beginning of a long journey and we'll be ready for the Process that comes with it! #StriveForGreatness🚀 #TheLand #savagemode😤 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder were a few of the newcomers to make the trip ahead of next Tuesday's training camp. Another member in the picture is veteran Kendrick Perkins, who was reportedly invited to be on the training camp roster, per Cleveland.com.

After an offseason of change in Cleveland, an early start to building on- and off-court chemistry is a positive sign.