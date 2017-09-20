NBA coaches applaud trend of players working out with trainers in offseason

“Rise and grind. Let’s gooooo!”

If you’ve seen that one time on social media in recent NBA offseasons, you’ve seen it 1,000 times. The amount of sweat, money and hours spent by players working out – hard – in what generally is considered their time off never has been greater.

Never has been more innovative or individualized, either. And frankly, never has been more appreciated by the league’s head coaches.

“When you have guys who really trust their personal trainers, as coaches you’ve got to try to incorporate that into their entire training,” New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “It used to be, the season was over in April or May and that was it. Now it’s really a 12-month job.”

The days of coaches looking at a player’s offseason workout regimen, skeptical of the work load and maybe the credentials of whatever personal guru was administering it, appear to be over. Just as teams’ medical staffs have grown accustomed to injured players seeking out second opinions from orthopedists of their choosing, so have they gotten used to cooperating with, and sometimes embracing, their guys’ trainers into a comprehensive, full-calendar fitness program.

Now some of the trainers who work with NBA stars far away from the lights and the cameras may be stars. Rob McClanaghan, Tim Grover, Idan Ravin, Chris Johnson and several others have or have had devoted followings among the league’s biggest names.

A facility in Santa Barbara, Calif., called Peak Performance Project – “P3” for short – is a Mecca for players seeking the latest and greatest in bio-mechanics and training techniques.

Workouts and scrimmages in and around Los Angeles, especially, but also in places such as Atlanta and Houston, are gaining in mystique for the level of talent, competitiveness and sheer effort expended.

Where the rubber meets the road, of course, is in training camp. The offseason is over, most players already are in the cities where their team is based and we’re days away from finding out who’s in great shape, who’s in good shape and who enjoyed their vacations.

Before the annual National Basketball Coaches Association meeting last week in Chicago, NBA.com asked a sampling of coaches about their players’ use of trainers, the changes in offseason conditioning and how they can sleuth out the (increasingly rare) summer slackers:

Nate McMillan, Pacers: “I start with a conditioning test the first day. You should be able to pass it, but if you haven’t been working, it will show right away. Last year, we had two. They knew it was coming – I sent out a letter in July, 'How are you doing? What are you doing? This is what we’re going to be doing?' – and if you’ve been working out, it shouldn’t be hard. ... You don’t want to work in camp totally on getting in shape. If you try to go from 0 to 60 in a few days, you’re going to break down. And that could affect you all season. Once you get into the schedule, it’s hard to catch up. ... We have a couple of guys who work with their own guys... The thing for me is, I’ve got nine new roster players, so I don’t really know what they’ve got! I know that two of the hot spots where everybody’s working out – Los Angeles and Miami – Victor Oladipo was going to Miami before [Hurricane Irma] but he went to L.A. and he spent some time working out in New York. ... Miami became a place to go when [Dwyane] Wade and LeBron [James] started it there, and this summer I was hearing New York because of Carmelo [Anthony]. ... We encourage our guys to get back to town. For us this year, it’s not something we can force but it’s very important that they get back to get familiar with each other.”

Was a great week of work with my Dog @dwyanewade!! Push each other until the wheels fall off Brother! Winter is coming and it's never felt so good. Season 15 of this show begins soon. #Brotherhood👊🏾 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode😤 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

David Fizdale, Grizzlies: “We’ll do straight running to test their conditioning. We’ll do a set of 10 lengths of the court. Five times. For time. If that doesn’t tell you where a guy’s at... if they pass it, they’re ready. No one wants to be that guy who doesn’t make it, has to run it again, do that whole bit. ... We want to make sure we bridge the gap between us and the personal trainer. We want to make sure a guy’s work in the offseason is in line with what we think he needs to improve on and where he should grow. So, our training staff will be in contact with that guy. ... We don’t make it adversarial. We know guys are going to pay people to work ‘em out in the offseason. For whatever reason, it’s a badge of honor to get your own personal workout guy. If it was me, I’d save my money and use my coaches. But they’re well within their rights, so what we do is make sure we collaborate with [the trainers].

Brad Stevens, Celtics: “You usually can tell. But as you get older in this league, you realize what works best for you. Guys who are really serious about it take care of their bodies year-round, eat well and sleep well and lead a pretty low-drama life. They know how to manage the long season by being in appropriate shape when they come into training camp. You just don’t have time [to use camp to get into shape]. When I was at Butler, we had a ton of players who had offers to play overseas, and we always said, ‘You should always be a week away from your best shape.' ... You always communicate with your players and their trainers that way, if there’s something you can learn from them."

Scott Brooks, Wizards: “Being a former player, I kind of know all the tricks. One of the tricks is: 'I lifted a lot of weight this summer and bulked up.' That’s a trick. You didn’t 'bulk up,' you just gained weight. And your body fat percentage is higher. When a player starts the conversation with that, you know he’s not in shape. But we touch are players all summer, we text them – that’s the only way you can communicate with some, who never check their voice messages – but you know once guys come in. The guys we’ve had come in the last couple weeks, I see no problem with their conditioning. ... People who always say 'The old school was better,' taking all of October to get into shape, that’s one place the old school wasn’t better. ... Guys are in shape. It’s big business."

Mike Malone, Nuggets: “You can tell quickly whether a guy’s been working and in shape. The guys who [aren’t] are on their knees and sucking wind. And cramping up. We’re having camp this year in Boulder. Last year we had it at Creighton in Omaha. Coach McDermott runs a great facility, but the only problem was, we weren’t training at altitude. That’s why we’ve moved it. We’ve had a full gym for the last two weeks in Denver. ... We’ve got no conflict with personal trainers. But during business hours, we’re not allowing you to bring your trainers, your workout guys, your guru, whatever you want to call it, into our gym. We have a great staff and I trust those guys [100] percent. But if a player has somebody he trusts and has a great relationship with, and he wants to work with that guy in the offseason or off business hours, I have no problem with it.”

Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves: “There are times guys will travel, so you may send your [coaches] out to where they are. There are times you’ll have a lot of players in town. We’ve had a number of guys in after Labor Day. The big thing is to maybe speed things up this year. Every player has their internal clock of when the season begins."