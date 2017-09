2017 NBA team Media Day livestream schedule

Sept. 22: Media Days Livestreaming

All times Eastern Standard (ET)

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- New York Knicks (Coach Jeff Hornacek & executives Steve Mills and Scott Perry only; also on Facebook)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Minnesota Timberwolves

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. -- Golden State Warriors (on Facebook)

Sept. 25: Media Days Livestreaming

All times Eastern Standard (ET)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- San Antonio Spurs (also on Facebook)

10 a.m. to Noon -- Indiana Pacers (also on Facebook)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Miami Heat (also on Facebook)

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Washington Wizards (also on Facebook)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Atlanta Hawks (on Facebook)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Brooklyn Nets (also on Facebook)

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Boston Celtics

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Memphis Grizzlies (also on Facebook)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Philadelphia 76ers (on Facebook)

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- New York Knicks (also on Facebook)

Noon to 4 p.m. -- Portland Trail Blazers (also on Facebook)

Noon to 3 p.m. -- Dallas Mavericks (also on Facebook and Twitter)

12:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Cleveland Cavaliers (also on Facebook)

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Milwaukee Bucks (also on Facebook)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Charlotte Hornets (also on Facebook)

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Detroit Pistons (on Facebook)

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma City Thunder (also on Facebook)

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Los Angeles Lakers (also on Facebook and Twitter)

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Chicago Bulls (also on Facebook)

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Utah Jazz (also on Facebook)

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- Sacramento Kings (on Facebook)

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- LA Clippers (also on Facebook)

* * *

Teams that will not be streaming Media Day: Houston Rockets

The first exhibition game of the NBA preseason is next Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET, when the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets.

> Complete preseason schedule

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 17.