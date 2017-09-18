Report: Denver Nuggets, center Mason Plumlee agree to three-year deal

Sep 18, 2017

Mason Plumlee averaged 9.1 ppg and 6.4 rpg in 27 games with Denver last season.

The Denver Nuggets assured themselves of a solid frontcourt this summer when they added free agent All-Star Paul Millsap to play alongside young phenom Nikola Jokic. They have also made sure this summer that young center Mason Plumlee isn't leaving Colorado anytime soon.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets and Plumlee have agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal that will keep the free agent with the Nuggets for a few more seasons.

In their push for the playoffs last season (which ultimately fell short), the Nuggets picked up center Mason Plumlee in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Plumlee and Jokic at times played well together last season and Plumlee entered free agency as a potential target for some teams. But as free-agent dollars dried up quickly for many teams, Plumlee was waiting for a deal until he reached one today with Denver.

