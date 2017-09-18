Report: Andrew Bogut agrees to one-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Veteran center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year-deal with the Lakers, according to the Vertical.

Bogut, 32, has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, playing just 27 games in 2015-16 before fracturing his leg one minute in last year's season opener with the Cavaliers. Before that, his defensive grit helped the Warriors claim the 2014-15 championship, their first in 40 years.

The first pick in the 2005 draft, Bogut has averaged 10 points and 8.9 rebounds in 671 career games with four teams.

Per NBA.com's David Aldridge, Bogut chose the Lakers over the Timberwolves, the Celtics and the Cavaliers.