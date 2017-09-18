Milwaukee Bucks re-sign Jason Terry

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent guard Jason Terry.

Terry, 40, is an 18-year NBA veteran who played in 74 games with the Bucks last season and averaged 4.1 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. He was one of five Bucks players to shoot more than 40 percent from three-point distance, connecting on 42.7 percent of his attempts (2nd on the team).

“’Jet’ is a true professional who knows what it takes to be successful in the NBA,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “He’s a terrific resource for our young group as we continue to develop into a championship-caliber team. We’re excited to have him back in Milwaukee.”

The 6-2 guard was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hawks. Terry then moved to Dallas where he played with the Mavericks for eight seasons, including the Mavs’ 2011 NBA Championship team. He has also played with Boston, Brooklyn and Houston prior to signing with the Bucks last season.

Terry has appeared in 1,359 NBA games (675 starts) in his career with averages of 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest, while shooting 44.4 percent overall and 38.0 percent from 3-point range. The University of Arizona product was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2008-09 and is currently first among active players, and third all-time, in 3-pointers made (2,242).