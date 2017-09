Free agent guard Jason Terry will return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, per Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times.

The guaranteed contract is worth $2.3 million, The Vertical's Shams Charania reports.

Terry will be entering his 19th season in the league and his second in Milwaukee. Last season the 40-year-old tallied 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a reserve role for a young team.