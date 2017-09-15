Report: Portland Trail Blazers reach one-year deal with Anthony Morrow

The Portland Trail Blazers were among the better 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, ranking eighth in total 3-pointers made (852), tied for sixth in 3-point percentage (37.5) and got 28.9 percent of their points per game on 3-pointers (No. 8 in the league).

The Blazers are adding to that outside attack as have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Anthony Morrow, per Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Free agent guard Anthony Morrow has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Portland, agent Wallace Prather tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2017

He spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, coming to Chicago as a part of the Taj Gibson trade on Feb. 23, and averaged 5.5 points and shot 30.8 percent on 3-pointers. Morrow has shot 37 percent or better from 3-point range every season of his career except last season.