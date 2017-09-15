New York Knicks sign veteran guard Jarrett Jack

NEW YORK -- New York Knickerbockers announced today that the team has signed guard Jarrett Jack. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jack, 6-3, 200-pounds, holds career averages of 11.0 points and 4.5 assists over 28.1 minutes in 805 games over 12 seasons with Portland, Indiana, Toronto, New Orleans, Golden State, Cleveland and Brooklyn. The Fort Washington, MD-native appeared in two games for New Orleans last season after averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 32.1 minutes in 32 games for Brooklyn in 2015-16. He was originally selected by Denver with the 22nd overall selection in the 2005 NBA Draft.