NBA teams unveil Nike 'Statement' edition uniforms

See photos of NBA teams new 'Statement' edition unis

Khari Arnold, NBA.com

Sep 15, 2017 9:56 PM ET

0:53

The NBA and Nike unveil the 'Statement' edition uniforms for the 2017-18 season.

The partnership between the NBA and Nike took the spotlight on Friday evening when teams across the league officially revealed their 'Statement' edition uniforms heading into the 2017-18 season.

The 'Statement' edition threads follows the unveiling of the 'Association' and 'Icon' editions earlier this summer. A fourth team edition will be released later this year, according to an official release between the NBA and Nike.

In an effort to bring fans closer to the game, the new and innovative 'Nike NBA Connected Jersey' was also unveiled. The product will include an embedded chip that "will launch real-time team and player content such as pregame arrival footage, highlight packages and top players’ favorite music playlists," says the release.

Fans will use their smartphones to download the NikeConnect app, which will activate the functions once the phone taps the chip on the jersey. Lastly, the 'Nike Therma Flex Showtime Warm-up Jacket' was also unveiled as the first hooded jacket to be worn on the court during gametime. Full details of each concept are here.

Below is a peak of the 'Statement' edition, which will be available at retail on November 20.

Related:Paul George talks new Nike threads, aiming for MVP award

Related: NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum on 'fantastic' new concept with Nike

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.