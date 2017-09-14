Reports: NBA veteran Boris Diaw to sign in France

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 14, 2017 10:32 PM ET

Boris Diaw is returning to his native France.

The 35-year-old is returning to his native France to sign with Paris-Levallois, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed. His deal includes the opportunity to opt out if an agreement is made with NBA and European teams.

Diaw has spent the past 14 seasons in the NBA for five different franchises, most notably with the San Antonio Spurs when his role helped contribute to a title over the Miami Heat in 2014. He last played for the Utah Jazz during the 2016-17 campaign but was waived earlier this summer.

