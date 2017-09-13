Reports: Miami Heat, Josh Richardson closing in on four-year contract extension

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat are finalizing a four-year contract extension with Josh Richardson, who reports that the deal will be worth $42M. While Richardson was a second-round pick in 2015 and wasn’t eligible for a rookie scale extension this offseason, the league’s new CBA made him eligible for a veteran extension until opening night.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Richardson’s agents met with Heat president Pat Riley about two weeks ago and the team expressed a willingness to give Richardson the maximum offer.

Richardson’s new deal will go into effect for the 2018-19 season and would run through 2022 if he plays out the entire contract. There's a player option on the fourth year of the reported deal.

Richardson averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Heat last season. He started 34 games but played only 53 overall because of a recurring ankle injury.