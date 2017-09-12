Russell Westbrook takes on Jimmy Fallon in basketball (video game)

A little less than three months ago, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook took home his first Kia MVP Award in the capper to a banner NBA season for him. As he gears up to play alongside new teammate Paul George and Co. in OKC this season, Westbrook has not been resting on his laurels this summer.

He has been a regular on the NBA pick-up hoops scene, has been busy getting even better than he was last season and last night, was on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to promote his new book, "Style Drivers", which comes out next month.

What better way to close out an interview with Westbrook than to challenge him to a game of basketball ... or at least, a classic basketball video game. Fallon and Westbrook played a quick quarter of "NBA Jam" in what turned out to be an epic finish ...