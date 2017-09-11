Report: Tony Allen finalizing deal with New Orleans Pelicans

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 11, 2017 7:50 PM ET

Veteran guard/forward Tony Allen is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, The Vertical reported on Monday. 

It would mark the third team in 14 NBA seasons for the 35-year-old Allen. He spent the past seven with the Grizzlies, establishing himself as one of the NBA's best defenders with six All-Defense selections over that span. 

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.