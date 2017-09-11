Report: Tony Allen finalizing deal with New Orleans Pelicans

Veteran guard/forward Tony Allen is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, The Vertical reported on Monday.

It would mark the third team in 14 NBA seasons for the 35-year-old Allen. He spent the past seven with the Grizzlies, establishing himself as one of the NBA's best defenders with six All-Defense selections over that span.