Pau Gasol passes Tony Parker to take FIBA EuroBasket's all-time scoring mark

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 7, 2017 12:40 PM ET

Pau Gasol, shown here in a 2016 photo, is now the top scoring in EuroBasket history.

Add another accolade to Pau Gasol's distinguished career.

The San Antonio Spurs big man, who already has two NBA titles, a Rookie of the Year trophy and six All-Star appearances to his name, became the top scorer in EuroBasket history today. He nailed a 3-pointer with 4 minutes and 52 seconds left in Spain's game against Hungary to pass Tony Parker for the mark with 1,033 career points.

Parker reached the all-time scoring title in the 2015 EuroBasket tournament, hitting a short jumper to give him 1,032 career points. Parker, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury suffered in the 2017 playoffs, is not playing in the 2017 tournament. 

