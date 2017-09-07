Orlando Magic re-sign Damjan Rudež

ORLANDO, FL – The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent forwardDamjan Rudež President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Orlando’s roster now stands at 19 players and is listed below.

Rudež (#3, 6’10”, 228, 6/17/86) appeared in 45 games last season with the Magic, averaging 1.8 ppg. in 7.0 minpg. Not drafted by an NBA franchise, he has played in 146 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Indiana, Minnesota and Orlando (2014-17), averaging 3.3 ppg. in 11.2 minpg., while shooting .373 (106-284) from three-point range. Rudež is a former member of the Croatian Senior National Team.