Miami Heat sign guard Larry Drew II

MIAMI (AP) -- The Miami Heat have signed guard Larry Drew II, who will be heading to training camp with the team for the third time in five years.

Drew helped the U.S. win gold at the FIBA AmeriCup this past weekend. He has been in 96 games with Miami's NBA G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, averaging 10.8 points and 7.8 assists on 48 percent shooting - and holds the league record with a 23-assist game in 2014.

He has also played internationally in Lithuania and Puerto Rico.

Drew was in camp with the Heat in 2013 and 2014. His lone NBA experience came in a 12-game stint with Philadelphia in the 2014-15 season, where he averaged 3.8 points and 3.7 assists.

