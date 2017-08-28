Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donates $4 million to disaster relief fund

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will donate $4 million to a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in an effort to "help Clutch City come back stronger than ever."

Leslie Alexander & the #Rockets are contributing $4 million dollars to Mayor @SylvesterTurner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrongpic.twitter.com/3OOLm4CntD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Historic floods continue to threaten the people and city of Houston after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday night. Water levels are expected to continue to rise in southeast Texas with more heavy rain forecast for the coming days.

We're proud to see our community coming together. #HoustonStrongpic.twitter.com/EELrEEC1Jk — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017