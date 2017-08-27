New Orleans Pelicans' Solomon Hill out 6-8 months after hamstring surgery

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill is out for the next 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to repair a proximal hamstring tear in his left leg. The injury was suffered while Hill was participating in a basketball workout in Los Angeles.

Hill was projected to start at small forward for the Pelicans, who solidified their backcourt in free agency by retaining Jrue Holiday and adding Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark. But the forward spot isn't as deep for New Orleans, with E'Twaun Moore and Quincy Pondexter expected to fill in for Hill.

Hill averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 80 games during his first season in New Orleans last year.