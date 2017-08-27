New Orleans Pelicans' Solomon Hill out 6-8 months after hamstring surgery

NBA.com staff reports

Aug 27, 2017 2:04 PM ET

Solomon Hill started in 71 games for New Orleans last season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill is out for the next 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to repair a proximal hamstring tear in his left leg. The injury was suffered while Hill was participating in a basketball workout in Los Angeles. 

Hill was projected to start at small forward for the Pelicans, who solidified their backcourt in free agency by retaining Jrue Holiday and adding Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark. But the forward spot isn't as deep for New Orleans, with E'Twaun Moore and Quincy Pondexter expected to fill in for Hill. 

Hill averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 80 games during his first season in New Orleans last year.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.