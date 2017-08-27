Kobe Bryant challenges Giannis Antetokounmpo to win Kia NBA MVP

NBA.com Staff

Aug 27, 2017 10:15 AM ET

Kobe Bryant has a big challenge for the 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was "waiting" for a challenge from Kobe Bryant last week after the former NBA star tweeted challenges to Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan as part of his Mamba Mentality promotion with Nike. 

On Sunday, Bryant granted Antetokounmpo's request with a challenge to win Kia NBA MVP:

This challenge looks within reach for the long-armed Antetokounmpo, who averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals last season to become the first player since LeBron James in 2008-09 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks for an entire season. Antetokounmpo finished eighth in Kia NBA MVP voting for 2016-17

