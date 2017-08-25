Report: Cleveland Cavaliers evaluating Isaiah Thomas' hip following post-trade physical

Isaiah Thomas is a Cleveland Cavalier.

The Cavs, however, are reportedly still 'weighing options' after the 5-foot-9 guard underwent his standard post-trade physical, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thomas suffered a hip injury last season, which forced him to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals. He elected not to have surgery.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas underwent physical today, Cavs still evaluating injured hip and weighing options w/ completion of Irving deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Thomas traveled to Cleveland, took exam and flew back out of town, sources said. All players must pass physical, or a deal can be voided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

As one source involved in the process involving Thomas' medical clearance told ESPN late Friday night, "It's a very sensitive situation." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

If a player does not pass a post-trade physical to his new team's satisfaction, the transaction can be voided by that team. Such an occurrence took place in in 2009, when a trade that would have sent Tyson Chandler to Oklahoma City was rescinded by the Thunder after the team deemed re-injury to his big toe was too great of a possibility.

Thomas was dealt along with Jae Crowder and Brooklyn's 2018 No. 1 pick in exchange for Kyrie Irving earlier this week.