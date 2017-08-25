Report: Cleveland Cavaliers evaluating Isaiah Thomas' hip following post-trade physical

NBA.com Staff

Aug 25, 2017 11:50 PM ET

Isaiah Thomas was traded from Boston to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Isaiah Thomas is a Cleveland Cavalier.

The Cavs, however, are reportedly still 'weighing options' after the 5-foot-9 guard underwent his standard post-trade physical, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Thomas suffered a hip injury last season, which forced him to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals. He elected not to have surgery. 

If a player does not pass a post-trade physical to his new team's satisfaction, the transaction can be voided by that team. Such an occurrence took place in in 2009, when a trade that would have sent Tyson Chandler to Oklahoma City was rescinded by the Thunder after the team deemed re-injury to his big toe was too great of a possibility.

Thomas was dealt along with Jae Crowder and Brooklyn's 2018 No. 1 pick in exchange for Kyrie Irving earlier this week.

