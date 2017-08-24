LeBron James says burning of jerseys 'is getting ridiculous'

LeBron James is just fed up.

In 2010, when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, many fans in Ohio decided to burn his jersey.

Fast forward to 2017 when Gordon Hayward decided to leave the Utah Jazz in free agency for the Boston Celtics, Jazz fans decided to execute the ritual of burning his No. 20 jersey.

Then this week, after the Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers, fans followed suit by burning Thomas' jersey.

So Thomas' new teammate took his frustration to Twitter with a rant on these events.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better.... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we".... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017