LeBron James says burning of jerseys 'is getting ridiculous'

NBA.com

Aug 24, 2017 6:00 PM ET

LeBron James is just fed up.

In 2010, when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, many fans in Ohio decided to burn his jersey.

Fast forward to 2017 when Gordon Hayward decided to leave the Utah Jazz in free agency for the Boston Celtics, Jazz fans decided to execute the ritual of burning his No. 20 jersey.

Then this week, after the Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers, fans followed suit by burning Thomas' jersey.

So Thomas' new teammate took his frustration to Twitter with a rant on these events.

 

 

