Report: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers discussing Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade

NBA.com Staff

Aug 22, 2017 6:36 PM ET

Boston and Cleveland are reportedly discussing a trade of the two All-Star point guards.

The Cavaliers are reportedly discussing a trade that would send Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Jae Crowder and future draft picks are also listed in the deal that is reportedly "nearing" completion as details get worked out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers have been considering Irving trade options since he asked management after the season for a deal. The Celtics have been considered a possible trade partner from the beginning because they have a replacement point guard, Thomas, to send to Cleveland as well as several other assets.

NBA.com will have more on this shortly.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.