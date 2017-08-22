Report: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers discussing Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade

The Cavaliers are reportedly discussing a trade that would send Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Jae Crowder and future draft picks are also listed in the deal that is reportedly "nearing" completion as details get worked out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Boston, Cleveland nearing deal on Kyrie Irving, but details still working to completion. Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, pick(s) in talks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

The Cavaliers have been considering Irving trade options since he asked management after the season for a deal. The Celtics have been considered a possible trade partner from the beginning because they have a replacement point guard, Thomas, to send to Cleveland as well as several other assets.

NBA.com will have more on this shortly.