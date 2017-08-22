NBA players react to Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

"Wild" is officially an understatement when describing the 2017 NBA offseason.
After a significant amount of moves this summer, more news dropped on Tuesday when Kyrie Irving was sent to the Boston Celtics in a package deal that includes another All-Star guard in Isaiah Thomas.
After the trade was announced, NBA players shared their thoughts on social media.
That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayyhttps://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017
👀— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 22, 2017
The NBA is fantastic! https://t.co/lUCMNl9R1T— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 22, 2017
Wooahhhh !! i.e. #GameChangerDealhttps://t.co/g9xzXEaBIx— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 23, 2017
Wow— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 22, 2017
Yikes. Even swap you ask me— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) August 23, 2017
🤔— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 22, 2017
Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 22, 2017
Great deal by Cleveland...they get Jae crowder too?? That's an underrated move!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 23, 2017
Wow!— Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) August 22, 2017
Wow didn't see this cominRT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Cavs have agreed to deal Kyrie Irving for ... https://t.co/DqGfsUmDB4— Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) August 22, 2017
Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017
Do I tweet about it? 😂😂😂— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 23, 2017