NBA players react to Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

"Wild" is officially an understatement when describing the 2017 NBA offseason.

After a significant amount of moves this summer, more news dropped on Tuesday when Kyrie Irving was sent to the Boston Celtics in a package deal that includes another All-Star guard in Isaiah Thomas.

After the trade was announced, NBA players shared their thoughts on social media.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayyhttps://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

Wow — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 22, 2017

Yikes. Even swap you ask me — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) August 23, 2017

🤔 — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 22, 2017

Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 22, 2017

Great deal by Cleveland...they get Jae crowder too?? That's an underrated move! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 23, 2017

Wow! — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) August 22, 2017

Wow didn't see this cominRT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Cavs have agreed to deal Kyrie Irving for ... https://t.co/DqGfsUmDB4 — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) August 22, 2017

Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017