The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their new uniforms earlier this month as the partnership between the NBA and Nike is set to begin this upcoming season.

It's August, but Cavs forward and Nike endorser LeBron James is already in full gear.

Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let's get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode #IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary😈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is donning the Cavaliers' Icon edition on Instagram and is clearly ready to get active in the new threads.

Cleveland will open the regular season at home on October 17 against Boston.