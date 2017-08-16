First trailer for NBA 2K18 released

NBA.com staff reports

Aug 16, 2017 11:45 AM ET

Kyrie Irving sports the Cavs' new uniforms in the latest NBA 2K18 trailer.

Free agency is, for the most, part done in the NBA. The same is true for much of player movement (although there's still a chance some superstar trades could happen before training camps open).

That leaves perhaps one last thing to check off the NBA's offseason docket: the release of the trailer for the latest edition of NBA 2K.

As we all await the start of the 2017-18 season, whet your appetite with a look at some familiar (digital) faces in new unis, the new Nike uniforms, the 2017 Draft class and much, much more ... 

NBA 2K18 is scheduled to release in mid-September

