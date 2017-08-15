G League Showcase to return to Toronto area

The G League Showcase, the top in-season event for the NBA’s minor league, is returning to suburban Toronto in 2017-18 with 26 games over four days on adjoining courts Jan. 10-13 in Mississauga, Canada, it was announced Tuesday.

The Raptors 905, the affiliate of NBA Raptors, drew high marks for organization and facilities as host last season, despite poor attendance. As the G League – the re-named D-League – expands to 26 teams and the annual Showcase continues to grow as an important scouting opportunity for the NBA and international clubs, the 2018 event will take place on two courts for the first time, with as many as seven games in a day.

Raptors Republic, which first reported the news last month, said the plan is for Showcase to be in Mississauga in 2019 as well.

