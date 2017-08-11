Latest from 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

In what has become an annual tradition in the NBA offseason, the top picks from the NBA Draft are assembled in New York for the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

> Past NBA Rookie Photo shoots: 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

Extensive coverage and interviews of the event will be on NBA TV this afternoon(4 p.m. ET), but for now, we'll whet your appetite with some of the best social media happenings from the event ...

* * *

All business for these two rookies ...

How's it look? ...

Playing the point means having a lot of different skills ...

Just eight short years ago, everyone ...

2007 @NBA Rookie Photo Shoot: The Beard(!) and Jeff Teague in a friendly game of one on one; Watch 2017 Rookie Photo Shoot @NBATV 4 pm/et pic.twitter.com/5SIDfgryut — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 11, 2017

Nothing like a trip into the wayback machine ...

Time for a bite to eat ...

What a shot by Markelle Fultz!

Fancy pass there, rook ...

Donovan Mitchell taking flight ...

Caption this one ...

The No. 1 pick shows off his moves ...

Consider this a friendly reminder to set your DVR ...

NBA TV 📺 will televise the #PaniniNBARookie Photo Shoot!



⏰ TODAY at 4pm ET!

🏀 Interviews: Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball & Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/b3RDJgYWy2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 11, 2017

I believe I can fly ...

If you need to reach him ...

De'Aaron Fox keeps a phone tucked in each sock. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/HdGrfjhPAb — adam figman (@afigman) August 11, 2017

The gang is all here ...

Boston's top pick has a following, of course ...

It's rookie survey time ...

A pair of young, potential star guards pose for a photo-op ...

Three names Lakers fans are excited about ...

Frank and the rest of th rookie class pic.twitter.com/3kVw8efcjS — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 11, 2017

New unis all over the place here ...

Let's get it started!