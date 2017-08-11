Latest from 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

In what has become an annual tradition in the NBA offseason, the top picks from the NBA Draft are assembled in New York for the annual NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.
Extensive coverage and interviews of the event will be on NBA TV this afternoon(4 p.m. ET), but for now, we'll whet your appetite with some of the best social media happenings from the event ...
All business for these two rookies ...
#RipCity... your @trailblazers rookies have their game faces on already! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/MlDF9sEoA5— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
How's it look? ...
Checking out the finished product! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/4veFUdHiwk— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Playing the point means having a lot of different skills ...
Photographer and part-time point guard! We see you, @ZO2_. pic.twitter.com/PM65BRSpu7— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Just eight short years ago, everyone ...
2007 @NBA Rookie Photo Shoot: The Beard(!) and Jeff Teague in a friendly game of one on one; Watch 2017 Rookie Photo Shoot @NBATV 4 pm/et pic.twitter.com/5SIDfgryut— NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 11, 2017
Nothing like a trip into the wayback machine ...
2009 @NBA Rookie Photo Shoot Flashback: @blakegriffin32 perfects his interviewing skills. His subject: @StephenCurry30pic.twitter.com/b0GWfuYyW8— NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 11, 2017
Time for a bite to eat ...
Lunchtime at the #PaniniNBARookie shoot! 🍔🥗🌭 pic.twitter.com/OqjEvOq9f3— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
What a shot by Markelle Fultz!
Just wait for it... @MarkelleF. #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/dgRkAfIgJo— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Fancy pass there, rook ...
Feeling good in my @ATLHawks uniform! Check out my first trading card #TrueToAtlanta#PaniniNBARookiehttps://t.co/L4wHd2CXJ3pic.twitter.com/wZiONaz3EU— John Collins (@jcollins20_) August 11, 2017
Donovan Mitchell taking flight ...
📸 in the 🌥@spidadmitchell of the @utahjazz! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/3RUMDFnLUN— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Caption this one ...
🤔🤔@jaytatum0 of the @celtics with @langwhitaker on @NBATV (4pm/et)! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/88SlicYhdw— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
The No. 1 pick shows off his moves ...
Top pick @MarkelleF of the @Sixers with the crossover and elevation! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/X1otwuwDbE— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Consider this a friendly reminder to set your DVR ...
NBA TV 📺 will televise the #PaniniNBARookie Photo Shoot!— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 11, 2017
⏰ TODAY at 4pm ET!
🏀 Interviews: Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball & Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/b3RDJgYWy2
I believe I can fly ...
The @Lakers' @ZO2_ takes flight for @natlyphoto! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/7puIza42hk— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
If you need to reach him ...
De'Aaron Fox keeps a phone tucked in each sock. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/HdGrfjhPAb— adam figman (@afigman) August 11, 2017
The gang is all here ...
📸 The 2017 #NBARooks! 📸 pic.twitter.com/dlrMnx1gZ5— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Boston's top pick has a following, of course ...
.@jaytatum0 already draws a crowd. pic.twitter.com/GEZl8f39g8— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) August 11, 2017
New Class, New Threads! #NBARookspic.twitter.com/2PobVgnTMt— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
It's rookie survey time ...
A pair of young, potential star guards pose for a photo-op ...
Thanks @Nike for the swaggy outfit for @jrnba interviews at the @NBA Rookie photo shoot. These new uniforms are 💯🔥 @MarkelleF@swipathefoxpic.twitter.com/22bSWugKh1— Max 🏀🏀🏀 (@maxhoopssports) August 11, 2017
Three names Lakers fans are excited about ...
The @Lakers rooks on the move at the #PaniniNBARookie shoot. pic.twitter.com/dvrHeQ0YU4— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Frank and the rest of th rookie class pic.twitter.com/3kVw8efcjS— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 11, 2017
New unis all over the place here ...
The first look at the #NBARooks in their new unis! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/JQ47IvHfYy— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) August 11, 2017
The 2017 #NBARooks Class! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/9BmpbHYBLc— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
☄️ @j_josh11's #NBAKicks at the #PaniniNBARookie Photo Shoot! pic.twitter.com/zxkNHstnYL— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Lacing up... @Dennis1SmithJr's #NBAKicks for the #PaniniNBARookie shoot! pic.twitter.com/E5HzgwhMMW— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017
Let's get it started!
The 2017 #NBARooks have arrived! #PaniniNBARookiepic.twitter.com/GfqdPpe8HG— NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2017