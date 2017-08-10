Oklahoma City Thunder's Patrick Patterson has procedure on knee

Official release

Aug 10, 2017 12:22 PM ET

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today on his left knee, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced.
 
The proactive procedure was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California. Patterson will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.
 
This past season, Patterson appeared in 65 games with Toronto averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.