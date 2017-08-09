NBA to play two regular-season games in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY -- The NBA and Zignia Live announced Wednesday that NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature the Brooklyn Nets playing regular-season games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 7, and the Miami Heat on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The games will mark the first time the NBA has hosted four regular-season contests in Mexico in the same calendar year. Last January, the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 12) and the San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 14) in Mexico City.

The games will be broadcast live by ESPN and Televisa in Mexico and will be available to fans around the world on the NBA App. Fans now have the chance to pre-register to be the first to know about ticket sales and receive exclusive offers via www.nbamex.com/MXGames2017.

NBA Mexico City Games 2017 culminates the 25th anniversary celebration of the first NBA game in Mexico and marks the 25th and 26th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

The Nets’ roster currently features 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick D’Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin. The Heat’s roster currently features 2014 All-NBA Third Team member Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside, who led the NBA in rebounding last season. The Thunder is led by 2016-17 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook and four-time NBA All-Star Paul George.

In addition to the oncourt action, NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

Fans can find more NBA information at NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and on Twitter (@NBAMEX).

Executive/Player Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“These games will be our 25th and 26th in Mexico, the most played in any country outside of the United States and Canada. They will also mark the 25th anniversary of our first game in Mexico City, a milestone in our relationship with our Mexican fans and a further indication of our desire to strengthen our ties to Mexico and Latin America.”

Zignia Live Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships Ignacio Sáenz:

“We are honored to have the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in our country playing for the Mexican fans this December. Having four NBA regular-season games in Mexico within the same calendar year has surpassed our expectations and shows the passion and commitment of the NBA and our company to the sport. We would like to thank the NBA, the teams and the fans in Mexico for supporting such games and making history together.”

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks:

“The Brooklyn Nets are honored to be the host team for the 2017 NBA Mexico City Games and help the league celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico. We are excited to take part in fostering the NBA’s global outreach and to connect with the Nets current and growing fanbase in Mexico. Our players and staff are looking forward to exploring Mexico City and its culture, while providing fans with the experience of two regular season Brooklyn Nets games.”

Miami Heat President Pat Riley:

“We are thrilled to be able to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games. The game of basketball is truly a global game and we are proud to be a part of its return to Mexico City. We look forward to our first-ever regular season game there and bringing the HEAT experience to our fans in Mexico.”

Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti:

“We’re excited to be asked to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 as the NBA expands its global reach. As we enter only our 10th season of Thunder Basketball in Oklahoma City, we feel incredibly fortunate that our team and fan base will get to experience our first regular-season‎ game abroad.”