Los Angeles Lakers sign center Stephen Zimmerman

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Stephen Zimmerman, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Zimmerman spent the 2016-17 season with the Orlando Magic and played in 19 games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game. Selected by Orlando in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, the 7-foot center spent much of the season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, where he tallied 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 21 games (all starts).

A native of Las Vegas, Zimmerman played one season at UNLV, notching 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 26 games (24 starts).