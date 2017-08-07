New York Knicks re-sign Ron Baker

NEW YORK – The New York Knickerbockers announced Monday that the team has re-signed guard Ron Baker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baker, 6-4, 220-pounds, averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds over 16.5 minutes in 52 games (13 starts) during his rookie season with New York, while also appearing in four games for the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks, with averages of 12.5 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 36.1 minutes. The Hays, KS native was originally signed on Aug. 1, 2016 as an undrafted rookie from Wichita State University.