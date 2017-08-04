San Antonio Spurs re-sign reserve Patty Mills

Aug 4, 2017 1:13 PM ET

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed reserve guard Patty Mills, who shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season.

The Spurs announced the deal Friday, though details of the contract were not disclosed per team policy.

Mills has spent the past six seasons with the Spurs. He averaged 9.5 points and a career-best 3.5 assists last season. Mills also made 147 3-pointers during his career-high 21.9 minutes per game.

San Antonio won 67 games last season before being swept by Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

