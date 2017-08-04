L. A. Clippers announce new roles for Doc Rivers, Lawrence Frank

LOS ANGELES -- The L.A. Clippers on Friday announced personnel moves aimed at bringing the team to a new level of excellence by creating separate roles for coaching leadership and basketball operations leadership. This change stems from discussions between team owner Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers.



Doc Rivers will serve as the team’s head coach, and Lawrence Frank will assume responsibility for basketball operations. Frank and Rivers will be peers in the Clippers' structure, each reporting directly to owner Steve Ballmer. Doc and Lawrence will work closely together to lead the Clippers towards its goal of an NBA championship.



In announcing the shift, Ballmer noted: “Doc knows how to win championships. That is what we prioritize, and that is what Doc will focus on. He is key to integrating our new players with our returning players and taking us to new heights on the court.” He added: “Lawrence is someone I learn from every single time I hear him talk. He gets recruiting, talent development and identification, salary cap strategy -- he gets it all. I know the team will be well positioned with him leading the front office. It is great to have two independent voices -- and two of the League’s absolute professionals -- working in partnership for our team. With these two guys at the helm, we will have great success.”



Rivers remarked: “I am committed to the Clippers success and am excited to focus on the coaching side as two thirds of our roster will be new this year. This is a change I discussed with Steve since my bet last year on Lawrence Frank has worked out so well.”



Frank commented that: “After a year in the organization’s front office, I am excited to continue to invest in our front office and I look forward to the opportunity. Steve has charged us with taking the Clippers to the next level, and together with Doc we will do just that.”