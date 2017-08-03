Dallas Mavericks add Brandon Ashley

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday that they have signed free agent forward Brandon Ashley. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ashley (6-9, 230) played on both of the Mavericks’ summer league teams this past July. In two games in Orlando, he averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.0 minutes. In six games (all starts) in Las Vegas, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 block in 20.0 minutes while shooting 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the floor.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Ashley spent the 2015 preseason with Dallas but was waived by the club on Oct. 24, 2015. He joined the Mavericks’ D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, for the 2015-16 season. In 33 games (all starts) for the Legends, he averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.4 blocks and 31.7 minutes en route to being named a 2016 NBA D-League All-Star.

In February 2016, Ashley signed with Germany’s Alba Berlin. In 14 games for Alba, he averaged 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 19.6 minutes.

The San Francisco native was an early entry candidate for the NBA Draft after his junior season at the University of Arizona. He started all 38 games as a junior, averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.8 minutes while helping the Wildcats return to the Elite Eight for the second straight year. Ashley was also named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 and the Most Outstanding player of the Pac-12 tournament as a junior.