Referee Danny Crawford retires after 31 NBA seasons

One of the most recognizable NBA referees has decided to put away his whistle.
Danny Crawford is retiring after 31 seasons calling NBA games. He officiated 23 consecutive NBA Finals, with his last game being the the Golden State Warriors clinching the NBA crown in Game 5 last June.
Crawford's career spanned 43 years, including time working in the CBA and collegiate ranks.
Dan Crawford, one of the most accomplished referees in NBA history, is retiring.— NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 2, 2017
Congrats to Danny on an incredible career! pic.twitter.com/yZYgPWof0m