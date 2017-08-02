Charlotte Hornets sign Marcus Paige, Mangok Mathiang to two-way contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Hornets have signed guard Marcus Paige and forward/center Mangok Mathiang to two-way contracts.

Financial terms of the deals were not announced Wednesday.

Both players are expected to play for Charlotte's G League team in Greensboro, North Carolina. Because they signed the NBA's new "two-way contracts," the Hornets control their rights, preventing other teams from signing them from the G League.

The 6-foot-1 Paige played at North Carolina and was drafted with the 55th overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

The 6-10, 230-pound Mathiang played for the Hornets in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, where he averaged 4.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Charlotte also signed forward Isaiah Hicks and guard T.J. Williams to the team's training camp roster.