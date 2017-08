After a two-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, guard Ian Clark reportedly is on his way to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the free-agent deal, which has not been announced by New Orleans.

Free agent Ian Clark has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2017

Clark appeared in 143 games for Golden State and averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.