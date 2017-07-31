NBA teams reveal new Nike jerseys for '17-18 season

With the new global apparel partnership between the NBA and Nike beginning this season, we recently learned about some of the new details, such as the elimination of home and road uniforms in favor of “Association” and “Icon” editions. While there are more details yet to be announced, here’s a look at the teams that have already rolled out their primary uniforms for next season, with some new looks included.

Charlotte Hornets

THE REVEAL.



Introducing our new Hornets uniforms - the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity



👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6Tpic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017

Logo status.



The Jumpman has a permanent home on the @hornets jersey. pic.twitter.com/3Tckr4xDfW — Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 31, 2017

Indiana Pacers

Our new look and Nike uniforms are here. Learn more about the inspiration and design at https://t.co/nq0ocByehL#WeGrowBasketballHerepic.twitter.com/ObUAIcXEtf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 29, 2017

Detroit Pistons

We’ll start rocking these jerseys next season. First, a look at the Association Edition pic.twitter.com/RSWPRXnnDA — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Next, the Icon Edition, with Detroit across the chest. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2oPMAn26Mf — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Oklahoma City Thunder

What's new with the new Association and Icon uniforms? Lots of innovation from @nike. pic.twitter.com/wk83VvYlzY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

