NBA teams reveal new Nike jerseys for '17-18 season

NBA.com Staff

Jul 31, 2017 2:29 PM ET

Each NBA team will wear updated Nike uniforms next season.

With the new global apparel partnership between the NBA and Nike beginning this season, we recently learned about some of the new details, such as the elimination of home and road uniforms in favor of “Association” and “Icon” editions. While there are more details yet to be announced, here’s a look at the teams that have already rolled out their primary uniforms for next season, with some new looks included.

* * *

Charlotte Hornets

Official Release

Indiana Pacers

Official Release

Detroit Pistons

Official Release

Oklahoma City Thunder

Official Release

Portland Trail Blazers

Official Release

Sacramento Kings

Official Release

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.