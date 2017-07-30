Report: LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari breaks hand after throwing punch

Danilo Gallinari reportedly broke his hand while playing in an international friendly for his home nation Italy.

According to Eurohoops.net, Gallinari took exception to being pushed by a Dutch national team member as they vied for a rebound.

The Italian Federation announced Gallinari fractured his right hand and has been ruled out for the remaining EuroBasket schedule.

Gallinari, who signed a three-year deal with the LA Clippers earlier this month, is expected to be ready for the team's training camp according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.