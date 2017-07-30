Report: LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari breaks hand after throwing punch

NBA.com Staff

Jul 30, 2017 6:50 PM ET

Danilo Gallinari reportedly broke his hand while playing in an international friendly for his home nation Italy.

According to Eurohoops.net, Gallinari took exception to being pushed by a Dutch national team member as they vied for a rebound.

The Italian Federation announced Gallinari fractured his right hand and has been ruled out for the remaining EuroBasket schedule.

Gallinari, who signed a three-year deal with the LA Clippers earlier this month, is expected to be ready for the team's training camp according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

 

 

 

 

