Report: JaVale McGee to stay with Golden State Warriors

It looks like the Golden State Warriors are going to (mostly) get the band back together.

JaVale McGee is the latest member of the Golden State Warriors to choose a return to the Bay, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

McGee joins Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Zaza Pachulia, David West, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston as players the Warriors were able to persuade to stay with the franchise in free agency.

For McGee, Golden State is where he experienced some sort of hoops redemption, averaging 6.1 ppg and 3.2 rpg for the title-winning Warriors.

McGee would give the Warriors a complete 15-man roster.