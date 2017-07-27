Kevin Durant arrives in India for NBA Academy

Kevin Durant raised the basketball awareness in the Bay Area when he arrived from Oklahoma City. Now he’s trying to do the same, in a sense, in India of all places.

Durant arrived in New Delhi today to spread the basketball gospel and also do some coaching at the NBA Academy India, a program designed to trigger growth of basketball in the country.

He’ll also donate two basketball courts as part of his foundation’s Build It And They Will Come initiative. Having the NBA Finals MVP in a place that’s fertile ground for basketball is a big plus for the league’s goal of stretching the basketball borders globally.

Durant will work with 5,000 youths, a remarkable number of campers considering that cricket is the country’s most popular sport along with soccer. He’s the first NBA superstar to visit India on such a basketball mission.