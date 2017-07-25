Cleveland Cavaliers officially sign free agent Derrick Rose

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Derrick Rose, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

“We are very excited to be able to add a player of Derrick’s caliber and experience to the team,” said Altman. “Derrick could have gone to a number of other teams, but his specific mindset, goals and total focus and commitment to winning are what resulted in him signing with the Cavaliers. We are confident he will be a very good fit with our organization and we look forward to the many ways he will contribute to the team.”

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

Rose (6-3, 190) played in 64 games (all starts) for the New York Knicks in 2016-17 and averaged 18.0 points on .471 shooting from the field, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32.5 minutes. He scored in double figures on 61 occasions, including 24 contests with 20 points or more, and registered two double-doubles. The 6-3 guard also shot .874 (221-253) from the free throw line, which ranked 16th in the NBA, and was one of just six players in the league to average at least 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting .870 or better from the charity stripe.

“I have a single focus and purpose of wanting to play to win,” said Rose. “Being part of a roster and organization that shares that type of commitment and being able to play with the Cavaliers and compete for a championship is the only thing that matters for me. I am very happy to be in Cleveland and look forward to getting to work.”

Over his eight-year NBA career, the 28-year-old Chicago native has averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.7 minutes through 470 games (469 starts) with the Chicago Bulls and Knicks. He earned league MVP honors in 2010-11 after posting career highs with 25.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while adding 7.7 assists in 37.4 minutes per game and leading the Bulls to the best record in the NBA (62-20). He also won the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year award and has three NBA All-Star selections (2010, 2011, 2012).

Rose was originally selected out of the University of Memphis as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He has gone on to appear in 41 career playoff games (all starts) with averages of 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 40.6 minutes. He was also a member of the United States men's national basketball teams that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup.