Phoenix Suns' Brandon Knight tears ACL, expected to miss 2017-18 season

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will undergo surgery, it was determined following an examination with Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter. The injury occurred last week while Knight was playing in his native South Florida. A timetable for his return will be determined at a later date, though he is expected to miss the 2017-18 season.

For his career, Knight holds averages of 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 games with Detroit, Milwaukee and the Suns. Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 54 appearances in 2016-17, his sixth NBA season and third with the Suns after initially being acquired by the team in February of 2015.

