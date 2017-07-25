Joel Embiid, Dirk Nowitzki, Kristaps Porzingis to lead 15th Basketball Without Borders

JOHANNESBURG, MIES, NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced the top 80 boys and girls ages 17 and under from 26 African countries who will participate in the 15th edition of Basketball without Borders (BWB) Africa ahead of NBA Africa Game 2017, the NBA’s second game in Africa.



BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 - Saturday, Aug. 5 at the American International School of Johannesburg with Nike serving as the official partner. NBA Africa Game 2017 will take place Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.



The campers will be coached by NBA and FIBA players, including Leandro Barbosa (most recently with the Phoenix Suns; Brazil), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics; U.S.), Clint Capela (Houston Rockets; Switzerland; parents from Angola and Congo), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans; U.S.), Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers; South Sudan), Gorgui Dieng (Minnesota Timberwolves; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons; U.S.), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Brooklyn Nets; U.S.), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Congo), Courtney Lee (New York Knicks; U.S.), Kyle Lowry (Raptors; U.S.), Luc Mbah a Moute (Rockets; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2003), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.), Salah Mejri (Dallas Mavericks; Tunisia), Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks; Germany), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria and Sierra Leone), Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks; Latvia), Dennis Schroder (Atlanta Hawks; Germany; parent from The Gambia), Thabo Sefolosha (Utah Jazz; Switzerland; parent from South Africa) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets; U.S.).



Joining the NBA and FIBA players will be NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Suns Vice President of Basketball Operations James Jones, former NBA players Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Bruce Bowen, Elton Brand, Brian Cardinal and Ronny Turiaf (France), and former WNBA players Rushia Brown and Astou Ndiaye (Senegal).



NBA head coaches Alvin Gentry (Pelicans), Michael Malone (Nuggets) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), current NBA assistant coaches David Adelman (Magic), Pat Delany (Hornets), Sidney Lowe (Washington Wizards), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks), Patrick Mutombo (Raptors) and Lloyd Pierce (76ers), and Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia) will also serve as BWB Africa 2017 coaches. San Antonio Spurs General Manager R.C. Buford and Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria) will be the camp directors, with Duane Brooks (Pelicans) and Keith Jones (Rockets) serving as the camp’s athletic trainers. A number of NBA front office personnel will also participate.



Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication. One boy and one girl will be named BWB Africa Camp MVPs at the conclusion of the camp.



Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.



BWB has reached more than 2,780 participants from 134 countries and territories since 2001, with 46 campers, including nine BWB Africa campers, drafted into the NBA. This year’s BWB schedule also featured an inaugural BWB Americas camp in the Bahamas from July 5-8, while BWB Europe 2017 will be held in Israel for the first time Aug. 13-16.



The NBA and FIBA have staged 50 BWB camps in 31 cities across 26 countries on six continents. More than 230 current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players have joined more than 185 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams to support BWB across the world.