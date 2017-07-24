Koby Altman named general manager of Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Koby Altman's summer job has turned into something permanent.

The Cavaliers, who have had a bumpy few weeks since losing in the NBA Finals, named Altman their full-time general manager on Monday. Altman's promotion had been expected for days and is a reward for the 34-year-old, who has been serving as Cleveland's interim GM this summer after David Griffin parted ways with the club.

Altman came to Cleveland in 2012 and was promoted to Griffin's assistant last summer after the Cavs won the championship. He will be the fifth GM for owner Dan Gilbert since 2005.

Gilbert said he's been impressed with the job Altman - and other members of Cleveland's front office - have done over the past five weeks.

"Koby Altman has led our front office group through this transition period, impressing many inside the franchise and outside the organization, as well," Gilbert said in a statement. "We are very excited that he will now be officially leading the basketball side of our franchise. Koby has the credentials, knowledge, experience and instincts to be an outstanding general manager. In addition to these positive attributes and outstanding relationships around the league, Koby will inspire and impact the best possible culture throughout the organization.

"We are going to see a capable and passionate leader who will also cultivate new ideas and innovation. The speed of the game is ever faster on the court and in the front offices around our league. I am confident that Koby is equipped and prepared to lead and succeed in this dynamic environment."

Altman and Gilbert are scheduled to meet reporters on Wednesday in what promises to be an enlightening news conference.

These are strange days for the Cavs. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving recently asked to be traded and LeBron James is heading into his final season under contract.

Altman will now be the one with final say on roster moves going forward. He joined the Cavs as pro personnel manager and was promoted to director of pro player personnel the following year. As assistant GM, Altman was in charge of player evaluation domestically and abroad. He also oversaw the team's scouting efforts and was involved in all aspects of the team's basketball operations.

"I am incredibly grateful to Dan for the opportunity to become general manager of the Cavaliers," Altman said. "His confidence, support and strong commitment to achieving our collective goals is very clear to me and I look forward to continuing our efforts. I am also excited and proud to lead a front office team that will continue to be sharply focused on competing for championships. That challenge is what drives all of us."