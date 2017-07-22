Atlanta Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks claimed guard/forward Nicolas Brussino off waivers, it was announced Saturday by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. He was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on July 20.

Brussino, 6’8, appeared in 54 games as a rookie last season with the Mavericks, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes. He also spent time with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes (.628 FG%, .520 3FG%, .842 FT%) in five contests.

Prior to Dallas, the 24-year-old played professionally in his native Argentina with Penarol (2015-16) and Regatas Corrientes (2012-15). He has also been a member of the Argentinian National Team since 2012, including participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.