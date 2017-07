Veteran forward/center Pau Gasol will be returning to the Spurs on a three-year contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

Gasol, 37, averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, his first with the Spurs and 16th in the NBA. He also shot a career-high 53.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Wojnarowski reports that Gasol's deal includes a partial guarantee in the third year.