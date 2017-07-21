Oklahoma City Thunder re-sign Nick Collison

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Nick Collison to a contract, it was announced Friday by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

“We are excited that Nick is returning for his 10th season with the Thunder and know he will bring tremendous depth to our team given his ability to play both frontcourt positions with grit, skill and intelligence,” said Presti. “As one of the founding members of our organization and culture, it goes without saying that he has helped set internal standards and built a legacy that Thunder fans will remain indebted to for years to come.

"The day to recognize these contributions will come in the future, today we know we are a better team because of what Nick consistently brings to the floor and his teammates every single day.”

In 14 NBA seasons, Collison has appeared in 895 career games (177 starts) and averaged 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.7 minutes. Collison is one of five active players to spend 14 or more seasons with one franchise.

An integral part of the Oklahoma City’s success, Collision has helped lead the Thunder to the second-best record in the NBA dating back to the start of the 2009-10 season (.653; 418-222).

Originally selected 12th overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Iowa Falls native led Kansas to back-to-back Final Four appearances and at the conclusion of his collegiate career, Collison stood as the all-time leading scorer in Big-12 history.