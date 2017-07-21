Atlanta Hawks add Dewayne Dedmon

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Dewayne Dedmon, it was announced Friday by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Last season in 76 games (37 starts) with the San Antonio Spurs, Dedmon averaged career-highs of 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes (.622 FG%, .699 FT%). He grabbed 10-or-more rebounds 13 times, leading the Spurs in rebounds and blocks 21 times.

“Dewayne is an improving and athletic big man who can protect the rim and run the floor,” Schlenk said. “He played a valuable role for a very good team last season, and we’re pleased to bring him to Atlanta.”

In 224 career games (78 starts) with Golden State, Philadelphia, Orlando and San Antonio, the 7’0 center has put in 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes (.571 FG%, .668 FT%). He’s also seen action in 12 postseason contests (three starts), all with the Spurs.

Dedmon has also spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League.

The Lancaster, CA native played two seasons at University of Southern California after transferring from Antelope Valley College. He will wear jersey No. 14.